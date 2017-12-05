Netflix fires Danny Masterson from “The Ranch” amid rape allegations, investigation; actor denies “outrageous” claims

Netflix/Greg Gayne(LOS ANGELES) — In the midst of an ongoing LAPD investigation into claims by three women that actor Danny Masterson sexually assaulted them, the actor has been fired from the Netflix comedy series, The Ranch.

While not addressing the allegations, the streaming giant said Tuesday morning in a statement provided to ABC Radio, “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

You’ll still see Masterson in episodes already produced that launch December 14th. He’ll also appear in some episodes that will premiere in 2018, although they Netflix wouldn’t specify how many.

Back in March, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division’s Sex Assault Section confirmed to ABC News that detectives were investigating claims Masterson had allegedly sexually assaulted three women in the early 2000s.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me,” Masterson said in a statement provided to ABC News. “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Masterson’s statement concludes: “I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

Masterson played Ashton Kutcher’s onscreen brother in The Ranch, which also stars Sam Elliott and Debra Winger. He also co-starred with Kutcher in TV’s That ’70s Show, in addition to appearing in movies like Yes Man with Jim Carrey.

