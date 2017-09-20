Netflix sends fanboys' bar a “Stranger Things”-themed cease-and-desist

NETFLIXWhile some companies don’t joke around about their trademarked material, Netflix has put the “fun” in “fundamental principles of intellectual property rights,” as evidenced by a just-released cease-and-desist letter to a Stranger Things-themed pop-up bar.

The Chicago establishment called The Upside Down opened August 18, with Danny and Doug Marks, the guys behind the pop-up, initially planning for a six-week run.

The bar featured a Christmas light-festooned board as seen in the show, and had specials including “Eleven’s Eggos,” and other ST-themed fare and decor.

Netflix learned about the establishment and sent them a legal brush-back that clearly showed Netflix was equally in on the joke.

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up,” the letter begins.

It continues, “We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

According to DNA Info, the operators hoped to keep things going past Stranger Things Season 2 premiere on October 27 — and into Halloween — but were cool with the letter.

