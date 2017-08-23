Netflix special, 'Jerry Before Seinfeld,' gets a premiere date

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Jerry Seinfeld’s return to stand-up comedy on Netflix now has a premiere date. And it turns out the show will be more than just a comedy set.

Jerry Before Seinfeld will hit Netflix on September 19. The special will follow Seinfeld to The Comic Strip for an intimate set at the club that helped launch his career. But the show also will provide a look a Seinfeld’s rise to fame, with footage of the library of legal pads Seinfeld keeps, containing every joke he’s ever written going back to 1975.

The show also will intersperse Seinfeld’s comedy set with childhood videos and other historic material.

Netflix has invested big money in a roster of comics for stand-up special including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan and Ellen DeGeneres, who, like Seinfeld, is returning to stand-up for the first time in years for the streaming network.

