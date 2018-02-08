Netflix unveils trailer for season 2 of “Jessica Jones”

NETFLIX(NEW YORK) — Netflix has released the first trailer for the second season of its acclaimed Marvel series, Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter returns as the reluctant superhero-turned-private eye, and this time around, she searches for answers about who she is, and how she got her superpowers.

Season one showed viewers the Jones believed her powers were the result of a tragic accident that killed her family, but as the trailer shows, something much more sinister is at play. Apparently, she was “brought back from the dead.”

“Your powers were a side effect,” a mysterious woman tells the hard-drinking hero. To which Jessica replies, “How many others are there like me?”

Also returning for season 2 are Jess’ friends Malcolm and Patsy Walker; the latter, played by Rachael Taylor, seems to be taking on the mantle of her comic book alter-ego Hellcat.

“Jessica Jones might not want a sidekick, but she needs one,” says Patsy.

Also returning is Carrie-Ann Moss as steely lawyer Jeri Hogarth, and David Tennant as Jessica’s nemesis, Killgrave. It’s likely that we’ll only see Killgrave in flashback, since Jones killed him at the end of the first season.

Jessica Jones season 2 hits Netflix on March 8, 2018 — which is, not coincidentally, International Women’s Day.

