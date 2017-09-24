New antibody targets 99 percent of HIV strains

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Researchers have developed an antibody that attacks 99 percent of HIV strains.

The “tri-specific” antibody is a combination of three antibodies, which allows it to attack three parts of the virus.

As part of the study published in Science, 24 monkeys were injected with HIV. None developed the virus after being given the “tri-specific” antibody.

Human trials are expected to begin next year to see if it can prevent or treat the infection.

The study was a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health and Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company.

