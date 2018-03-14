New Contract Saves Fostoria Dispatch Jobs

3/14/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Fostoria police dispatchers are keeping their jobs. The Review-Times reports a renegotiation of the contract with the dispatcher’s union helped keep the jobs in-house. The city’s fiscal recovery plan initially called for cutting the positions and contracting with a county sheriff’s office for dispatch duties.

The new deal cuts the number of full-time dispatchers from four to three. The city will also employ a few part-time dispatchers. The contract also calls on dispatchers to pay for more of their health insurance costs.

Fostoria expects to save $110,000 over five years thanks to the new deal.

