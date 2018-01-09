New details from season two of “The Handmaid’s Tale”: More Ofglen, Trump’s influence and more

Elizabeth Moss in “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (LOS ANGELES) — Fresh off its Golden Globes win for Best TV Drama, The Handmaid’s Tale is giving Marie Claire a first look at season two. Spoilers ahead!

The Hulu series, currently shooting in Toronto, will go beyond the events of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel. The new season will give viewers a glimpse at the Colonies — the much-talked about place where disobedient women are sent — and scenes influenced by Donald Trump’s presidency.

In one upcoming scene — likely a flashback sequence — Alexis Bledel’s Ofglen and her wife, played by Clea DuVall, try to flee America for Canada with their son. It’s a scene that the show’s creators say took on added relevance after President Trump’s travel ban.

“Oh, I think we can’t help but let it influence us,” creator Bruce Miller tells Marie Claire of Trump’s policies. “We have let it influence us. And there are a lot of issues we brought up last year that we want to address this year in ways we never had time to.”

Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes, returns to Hulu in April.