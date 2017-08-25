New Orleans prepares for storm that could be 'devastating'

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW ORLEANS) — The city that was ravaged by the deadliest hurricane in the past half-century is now bracing for the foul weather that they will face as a result of another hurricane.

New Orleans officials this afternoon prepared the public with an update about how the city will deal with the rain that comes as a result of Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to make landfall in Texas late Friday evening.

“We are in store for a big storm that will be devastating,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said this morning.

Edwards noted that there are a number of unknowns, and “we have to all be mindful and paying attention.”

The storm surge could go up 1 to 3 feet, and the direction of the wind will impact how long the rain continues in southwest Louisiana.

“Be patient because this is going to unfold over a number of days,” Edwards said.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu reiterated that the future is uncertain, though they are preparing as much as possible.

“We believe our drainage system can handle this forecast, unless of course we get stuck in a rain band,” Landrieu said.

Of the city’s 120 pumps, 106 are working, he noted.

He added that because the hurricane is not slated to hit the New Orleans area at this time, they do not “see a need” for evacuations, though he did warn that if there is heavy rainfall, people should move their cars to higher ground.

“Let me be really clear about this, there is no room for complacency. … This storm can change on a dime,” he said.

“We are as well prepared as we can possibly be,” Landrieu said.

