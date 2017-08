8/25/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Developers are planning a new subdivision in Ottawa where the old elementary once stood. The Lima News reports Bob Meyer Builder Inc. bought land off of East Fourth and North Thomas streets. He tells the newspaper there are 12 lots available.

Meyer says utilities aren’t in place just yet. He’s already sold two lots, and another sale is pending.

The price of the lots ranges from $29,000 to $36,000.

MORE: Lima News