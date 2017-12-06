New superfood, at-home workouts among hottest wellness trends to watch in 2018

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you kick off 2018 by drinking a smoothie made with moringa and nondairy yogurt after working out at home, you will be right on trend.

Those three items – at-home workouts, moringa and alternative yogurts – are three of the buzziest health and wellness trends to watch in the New Year, according to website Well+Good.

Alexia Brue and Melisse Gelula, co-founders of the wellness-focused website, appeared on Good Morning America to give a first look at what the wellness sphere will be focused on in the New Year.

Moringa

Moringa is a superfood – a nutritionally dense food – full of nutrients like iron and vitamin A and is a complete protein plant, Gelula said.

“Turmeric and kale, they’ve had their buzz,” Gelula said, referring to two other well-known superfoods. “[Moringa] is what you’re going to be eating next year. It’s showing up in every aisle of the grocery store.”

How to implement the trend in your life:

Moringa is being sold now as an ingredient in snacks like bars and puffs. It also comes in powder form so can be added to smoothies, hummus and guacamole.

Moringa is also showing up in the beauty aisle in oils, Gelula said.

At-home workouts

More and more fitness companies are joining Peloton — the at-home fitness leader that streams live spin classes on its custom bike — in bringing the workout to you.

Other players, from popular workout studios to e-commerce giant Amazon, are building out their online classes so people can work out in the comfort of their own home at a fraction of the price.

“We’re so excited that this year at-home fitness is getting even more amazing in that you have the motivation of an instructor really coming into your home with so many apps and streaming services,” Brue said.

How to implement the trend in your life:

Anna Kaiser, trainer to stars including Shakira and Kelly Ripa, brings her New York City-based, dance-focused workout classes to the masses through AKT On Demand. The program includes an on-demand workout kit for $59 and full-length workouts, lifestyle videos and live training sessions that range in price from $9.99 to as much as $299.99 for an eight-week program.

Cardio trampolines are also growing in popularity because they can be purchased for less than $100 and pack a cardio punch in a small space.

Alternative yogurts

In the grocery store, the third 2018 wellness trend, nut milk yogurts, is taking over the yogurt case, Gelula said.

The nut milk yogurts are non-dairy alternatives that still contain probiotics and are rich in flavor, Gelula added. For the most protein, Gelula recommends choosing an almond-based yogurt.

How to implement the trend in your life:

Both indie and well-known brands are getting in on the trend by offering nondairy options like almond, coconut and cashew, and yogurts.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.