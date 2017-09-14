New Warehouse Planned For Former Hyway Concrete Pipe Location

9/14/17 – 11:33 A.M.

Developers continue to bet on Findlay as a business location. The Bellefontaine, Ohio-based Humble Robinson Group presented plans to build a 100,000 square foot warehouse to the city planning commission Thursday. Gary Smalley is with the company and says a Jobs Ohio pilot program is helping them pay to remediate the old Hyway Concrete Pipe location at 2615 Crystal Avenue…

The company plans to have the building under roof by this spring.

Smalley says they don’t have a tenant lined up yet, but says there’s been a lot of interest already.