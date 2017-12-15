New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple fined, admits 'mistake'

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Giants fined cornerback Eli Apple after the second-year cornerback tweeted during the Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Apple was standing on the sidelines when he sent out the tweet, but he was not on the active roster for the game.

He conceded that he made an error in judgment, telling reporters on Thursday, “I wasn’t confused. It was just a mistake by me.”

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has not appeared in a game since Week 10 of the NFL season. In the Giants’ most recent game, interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo cited Apple’s lack of reps in practice as the reason why Apple was not playing.

ESPN reports that Apple violated an NFL rule with his tweeting. The rule states:

“The use of social media or networking sites (including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and similar vehicles) by coaches, players, and other club football operations personnel is prohibited on game day (including halftime) beginning ninety (90) minutes before kickoff until after the post-game locker room is open to the media, and players have first fulfilled their obligation to be available to the news media who are at the game.

“No updates are permitted to be posted by a player himself or anyone representing him during this prohibited time on his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or any other social media account. Doing so may subject a player to League discipline.”

While on the sidelines, Apple was tweeting that he was healthy despite being included on the injury report the week before. He also retweeted an article about Cowboys’ wide receiver Rod Smith after Smith scored a touchdown late in the game. Smith and Apple were college teammates.

According to ESPN, Apple still wants to stay with the Giants:

“Of course. I’m blessed to be where I am right now. I appreciate everything being here, alive. Football is something I love to do. It’s a blessing. You don’t want to take it for granted. I definitely want to be here, to be honest.”

