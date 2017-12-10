New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An acclaimed trauma surgeon was found dead with a knife in his torso Sunday in his Park Avenue apartment, New York City police said.

Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He was also a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College. He treated Bono in 2014 after the U2 front man was badly injured in a cycling accident in Central Park.

Police responding to a 911 call of an assault in a Park Avenue apartment at 1:05 p.m. Sunday found Lorich unconscious and unresponsive with a knife in his torso, according to NYPD. Emergency Medical Serice responders pronounced him dead.

According to the NYPD, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine released a statement of sympathy Sunday evening.

“Dr. Lorich was a distinguished orthopedic trauma surgeon and teacher serving at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. We mourn this tragic development and extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Lorich’s family, friends and patients,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.