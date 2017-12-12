Newcomer Steven Caple Jr. to direct “Creed 2” instead of Sylvester Stallone

Maarten de Boer/2016 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images Portrait Studio(LOS ANGELES) — Creed 2 has officially found its director.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has tapped up-and-coming director Steven Caple, Jr. for the Michael B. Jordan-headlining film. Caple’s previous credits include last year’s film The Land, and the TV series Class.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Creed, was initially expected to direct the sequel, but instead is in talks to come on as an executive producer while he wraps up his current film, Black Panther. Producer and co-star Sylvester Stallone was reportedly also considering directing, but according to Variety‘s sources, he decided against it after talking it over with Jordan and the movie’s execs.

Jordan took to Twitter to share the Creed 2 update, writing, “Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. – our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story … coming at you November 2018.”

The upcoming film will follow Jordan’s character, Adonis Creed, as he deals with his new-found fame, family drama, and his pursuit to become the champ.

In addition to Jordan and Stallone, Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed for the sequel, reprising her role as Bianca.

Creed 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2018.

