NFL close to extending Commissioner Roger Goodell's current deal

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The National Football League and its commissioner Roger Goodell are close to agreeing on a new five-year extension that runs through 2024, according to ESPN. The deal was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says while a deal is likely, talks have not progressed as expected due to some issues with the deal.

ESPN reports Goodell made $32 million during the 2015 fiscal year, citing the league’s 2015 tax filing, and has surpassed $200 million since becoming commissioner in 2006.

An extension would mark the third time in Goodell’s tenure that the league has agreed to rework his deal. He was extended in 2009 and again in 2012.

Goodell’s current deal expires in 2019.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.