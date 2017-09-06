NFL investigators: no evidence of Brady concussion

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – A joint investigation carried out by the NFL and the NFL Players Association did not find any evidence that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a concussion last season, a league spokesman said Wednesday.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms,” McCarthy said in the statement. “The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority, and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in May that Brady was concussed last season.

“This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants assigned to Patriots games, or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion,” the statement said.

Brady, who recently turned 40, has not missed a regular season game since 2008.

