NFL player Aldon Smith allegedly fled through window after domestic violence incident

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco police are searching for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith, who allegedly threw a woman around a room and bit her on the wrist before escaping through a window, according to ABC station KGO-TV in San Francisco.

When police responded to the domestic violence incident Saturday evening at a home near San Francisco’s Union Square, the suspect, identified as Smith, had allegedly fled before the authorities arrived, San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said in a statement.

According to KGO-TV, the 911 dispatcher said “the suspect threw” the victim “around the room” and “bit her on the wrist.”

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

While police did not identify the victim, KGO-TV is reporting the altercation was between Smith and his fiancee, and that Smith allegedly escaped through the window of her fifth-floor apartment.

The two became engaged last month.

ABC News could not immediately reach Smith’s fiancee for comment.

San Francisco Police Special Victims Unit investigators said they want to interview the 28-year-old linebacker.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is urged call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-4444.

A spokesperson for the Raiders did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

