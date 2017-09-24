NFL players kneel, lock arms in solidarity during national anthem before London game

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images(LONDON) — In defiance of President Trump’s recent statement and tweets regarding professional athletes protesting before games, a host of players in London took a knee and locked arms together as the United States national anthem was performed.

Sunday’s game played across the Atlantic at Wembley Stadium in London is a match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens. Among the players and coaches locking arms with players during the protest over the “Star Spangled Banner” was Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

The team’s official Twitter account posted a one-word tweet “Unity” to capture the moment.

