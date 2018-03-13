Nicaraguan police arrest former boyfriend in Binghamton nursing student's death

WABC-TV(BINGHAMTON, N.Y.) — International authorities have arrested the former boyfriend of 22-year-old Binghamton nursing student Haley Anderson in connection with her murder.

Orlando Tercero, 22, was arrested in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon and is being transferred to the prison in El Chipote, about 40 miles southwest of Managua, the country’s capital, Nicaragua National Police confirmed to ABC News.

Further information regarding Tercero’s arrest was not immediately available.

On Friday afternoon, police officers found Anderson’s body after they were sent to conduct a wellness check at her home about a mile from the State University of New York, Binghamton, campus, where she was a registered nursing student, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide the next day, after an autopsy was performed.

Anderson was last seen alive around 4 a.m. on Thursday and was with her roommates before she went missing, police said. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been revealed.

Investigators initially named Anderson’s former boyfriend, also a nursing student at SUNY Binghamton, as a person of interest in her murder, although they did not immediately release his identity. Authorities suspected that he left the country by “international air travel,” according to a statement by police.

Police suspected that Tercero chose to fly to Nicaragua because he has family there.

Anderson is originally from Westbury, New York, a town on the western half of Long Island. She lived about a mile away from the SUNY Binghamton campus, officials said, and worked as a barista at a local cafe in Binghamton, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Our entire university community extends our deepest condolences to Haley’s family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury,” the university said in a statement.

