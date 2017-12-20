Nick Jonas knew “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” would “jump off the screen”

©2016 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Nick Jonas stars in the new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a standalone sequel to the original 1995 Robin Williams movie. Nick, who acts when he’s not making music, says as soon as he read the script, he knew the project would be worth his while.

“I knew this film was gonna jump off the screen. It’s packed full of the comedy stuff but also the action’s incredible,” he says. “And then once we got to Hawaii to start shooting, once I saw the environment and the scale of everything, I knew it was gonna be electric. I’m so thrilled with how it turned out.”

In the movie, four high schoolers are sucked into a magical video game, which sends them on a quest through the jungle. Nick Jonas isn’t one of the four kids, so what is he doing in the film?

“I can’t say too much ‘cause it gives a little bit of a spoiler away,” he admits. “But what I can tell you is that our four heroes are on their journey and they need help, and I appear and I help them.”

“I’m a pilot and I am a little full of fear,” the Golden Globe nominee adds. “And then, in the same way that I help everyone else, they help me…and we go on this journey together.”

The movie also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. Nick says that Hart enjoyed messing with him on the set.

“I had a song called ‘Close’ out at the time and Kevin thought it was hilarious to put me in his Snapchat and Instagram Stories, just playing my song and walking up awkwardly close to me,” he laughs.

“After about the seventh or tenth time, it got a little annoying!”

Jumanji is in theaters today.

