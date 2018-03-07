Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting

BrianAJackson/iStock/Thinkstock(PARKLAND, Fla.) — A grand jury has indicted Nikolas Cruz on 34 counts related to last month’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

Cruz, 19, allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring others. On Wednesday, the Broward County state attorney’s office announced the indictment charging Cruz with 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder as well as 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The case will be prosecuted by Michael Satz, the state attorney for Florida’s 17th judicial circuit, which covers Broward County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.