“None of us came here perfect”: Matt Damon urges caution in the wake of high-profile sex accusations

ABC Image Group LA(NEW YORK) — The last time Matt Damon spoke about Harvey Weinstein, he was criticized online for first claiming to be unaware of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, and then seemingly contradicting himself.

Well, Damon may once again face criticism over a new chat with ABC News’ Popcorn with Peter Travers.

In the interview with Travers, Damon celebrates the “wonderful,” “watershed moment” of women coming forward to confront their alleged abusers, but he’s urging caution.

“[Y]ou know, there’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Damon said. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

The actor added, “We’re so energized to kind of get retribution, I think. And we live in this culture of outrage and injury, and we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.’ Like, what’s the point of us being here if not to improve, you know?”

As an example, Damon cited Louis C.K., who confirmed accusations he’d pleasured himself in front of various women.

“I don’t know all the details,” Damon admitted, “but I did see his statement…he said, ‘I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.’ And I just remember thinking, ‘Well…we can work with that,'” you know what I mean?”

In October, Damon told Good Morning America that he knew Weinstein was a bully, but claimed not to know of the serious assault accusations against the producer. However, during the same interview, he said he’d heard years ago that Weinstein allegedly repeatedly tried to pressure Gwyneth Paltrow into sex.

“I knew the story about Gwyneth from Ben [Affleck], because he was with her…” Damon said.

Though a rep, Weinstein denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.