Nor’easter pummels Boston as Seattle experiences record heat

ABC News(BOSTON) — It’s official: Boston is in the middle of a blizzard as the Northeast gets slammed with the third nor’easter in nearly two weeks.

But in the Pacific Northwest it’s a different story: The temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle, its warmest winter temperature ever recorded.

The blustery weather in the Northeast forced the cancellations of over 1,400 flights and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City.

The heavy snow bands made their way through both Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

Winds reached 68 mph in eastern Massachusetts and 47 mph in Boston.

Thundersnow — when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm — was reported in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Snow fell in New York City this morning but it’s already come to an end.

Snow is ongoing in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as on Long Island, New York.

Gusty winds will remain most of the day throughout the Northeast with the strongest winds in New England.

Evening rush hour in Boston will likely be messy, with travel severely restricted and wind gusts reaching 60 mph.

By Wednesday morning, lingering light snow will continue for most of northern New York and into New England. Maine will see the heaviest snowfalls and the Northeast will experience temperatures and wind chills that make March feel a lot more like February.

Massachusetts had seen 6 inches of snow by 10 a.m. and Long Island and western Connecticut had at least 7 inches.

Some areas of New England could see up to 2 feet of snow over the next 24 hours.

Before the storm reached the Northeast, it first pummeled the South. Up to 18 inches of snow fell in West Virginia, up to 11.8 inches fell in Virginia and North Carolina even got 7 inches in some areas.

More than 35,000 residents from Kentucky to North Carolina and up through Maine were without power on Tuesday morning.

