12/20/17 – 6:41 A.M.

Emergency medical service rates are going up in North Baltimore. The Courier reports village council approved the changes during their final meeting of the year.

A basic EMS run is moving from $525 to $550. Advanced Lifesaving 1 runs jump from $600 to $750, while Advanced Lifesaving 2 runs move from $800 to $875.

