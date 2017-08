8/21/17 – 5:38 A.M.

A North Baltimore man is facing a rape charge involving a child. The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County grand jury indicted 40-year-old David McDill of North Baltimore on one count of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say the incidents allegedly happened between 2008 and 2012. The rape count stems from an incident when the alleged victim was between 7 and 8-years-old.

MORE: Sentinel-Tribune