North Baltimore Man Sentenced In Multiple Cases

9/1/17 – 5:17 A.M.

A North Baltimore man will spend 11 months in prison after a judge sentenced him on multiple charges last week. The Sentinel-Tribune reports part of the sentence stems from the overdose death of another North Baltimore man in 2015.

36-year-old William Patterson pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and a count of permitting drug abuse. Authorities pressed those charges following the overdose death of 35-year-old Todd Williams.

Patterson also faced unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear charges. Patterson is already serving a 16-month sentence for theft and failure to appear charges in Hancock County. He’ll start the new 11-month sentence once the current sentence ends.

