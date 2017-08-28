North Korea appears to fire missile over Japan, Prime Minister Abe says

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — North Korea appears to have fired a missile that flew over Japan, Japan’s prime minister said.

“It seems that DPRK missile passed over our airspace,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, according to NHK, Japan’s national public broadcasting organization.

NHK reported the Japanese government issued a warning to people living in northern prefectures to take cover near strong structures after reports of the launch.

On Friday, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles, one of which failed in flight.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.