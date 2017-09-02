North Korea claims Kim Jong-Un supervised an 'H-bomb' being loaded into a new ICBM

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has supervised the loading of what state news media said was a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency’s latest report claimed North Korea “recently succeeded in making a more developed nuke.”

The country’s claims have not yet been independently confirmed.

Last week, North Korea launched a KN-17 intermediate range missile over Japan, according to U.S. officials. Kim Jong-Un issued a new threat after the missile test, calling it a “meaningful prelude to containing Guam,” state media reported on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.