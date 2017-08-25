North Korea launches 3 short-range ballistic missiles

Hemera/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — North Korea launched three ballistic missiles on Friday, with two failing in flight and one blowing up at launch, according to an initial assessment.

In a statement, Cmdr. David Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said the missile launches occurred “between 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. Hawaii time Aug. 25.”

“Initial assessment indicates three short-range ballistic missile launches. The first and third missiles at 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. failed in flight,” the statement reads. “The second missile launch at 12:07 p.m. appears to have blown up almost immediately.

The statement continues: “The three launches occurred near Kittaeryong, North Korea. We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted. … We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely.”

In a separate statement, Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said it was aware of the launch, but it was “determined not to be a threat to Guam or the Marianas.”

This latest North Korean missile test would be the 12th ballistic missile test this year. North Korea has demonstrated significant advancements in its missile technology this year testing and is on a pace to test more missiles this year than in any previous calendar year.

Their biggest achievements were North Korea’s successful launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in July proving they could reach the continental United States.

The two launches in July triggered an international crisis as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged in volatile rhetoric.

On Aug. 8, Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” touching off a war of words between the two governments.

Kim said he would consider sending missiles into the waters off the coast of Guam in “mid-August.” Guam is a U.S. island territory that is home to two American military bases.

But, after reviewing those plans, Kim ultimately decided he would “watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees,” seeming to walk back an imminent threat to the island and de-escalating tensions on the Peninsula — at least for now.

