North Korea launches missile over Japanese airspace: report

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – For the second time in a month, North Korea has launched a missile over Japanese airspace.

Japan’s public broadcasting network NHK reported that the missile passed over Japanese airspace near Hokkaido, the same prefecture under which a KN-17 intermediate-range missile travelled on August 28.

NHK ran an urgent alert on air warning the populations of 12 prefectures in the country’s north. The network reported that the launch seemed to have occurred at 6:57 a.m. local time Friday in Japan, passing over the country’s airspace nine minutes later. NHK added that there was no attempt to shoot down the missile.

The tweet below from NHK says that the missile passed over Japanese airspace.

