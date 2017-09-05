North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for US

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — A top North Korean diplomat Tuesday called his country’s recent nuclear test a “gift package” for the United States and promised more to come if the U.S. continues what he called its “reckless provocations.”

“The recent self-defense measures by my country DPRK are gift package addressed to none other than the U.S.,” North Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Han Tae Song said Tuesday.

North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, the country’s sixth nuclear test.

“The U.S. will receive more gift packages from my country as long as it relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK,” Han said Tuesday, addressing the U.N. Conference on Disarmament today in Geneva.

The ambassador said his country’s latest test was “part of longer activities” by the North “to simultaneously push forward economic construction and [build] nuclear force.”

The U.S. and other nations have called for additional sanctions against North Korea following Sunday’s test.

