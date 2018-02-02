North Side Waterline Project Approved

2/2/18 – 5:00 A.M.

A waterline project north of Findlay is moving forward. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a $930,000 contract with Underground Utilities of Monroeville to install a waterline loop on Allen Township Road 142. The bid was roughly $450,000 under the engineer’s estimate.

The county commissioners say money for the project is coming from a variety of sources, but not the general fund. Landfill funds will pay for around 39 percent, the Ohio Public Works Commission is paying around 32 percent, and the city of Findlay is paying for the rest.

The contract says the company has to finish the work by the end of July.