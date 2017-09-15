Not giving up her shot: Jennifer Garner posts Novocaine, laughing gas-inspired “Hamilton” review

ABC/Kevin Mazur(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner really recommends the musical Hamilton — especially when under the influence of dental anesthetic.

She proved this with a post-dental surgery throwback video she posted to Instagram.

The video shows a very emotional Garner talking on her phone to an unknown someone, waxing not-so eloquently about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway phenomenon, the soundtrack of which was apparently playing at the dentist’s office.

“They did the sad part of Hamilton, and I started crying and couldn’t stop!” the actress laugh-cried on speakerphone, slurring her words as whomever was driving recorded her while the car was stopped at an intersection, laughing hysterically.

“And they said, ‘Are you OK?'” Garner continues. “And I said, ‘It’s so beautiful!’ It’s so beautiful, listen to this song!’ So I told them about it, they had to see it!”

“Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia,” the actress captioned the post, adding, “…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome.”

Garner only joined Instagram September 1. As of this morning, she’s posted just seven times, but has over 234,000 followers.

