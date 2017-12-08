NOX Adding 50 Jobs In Fostoria

12/8/17 – 5:13 A.M.

A Fostoria manufacturer has plans to hire 50 additional workers in 2018. The Review-Times reports NOX US announced plans to invest millions of dollars in its Fostoria location. The company will invest in machinery, building renovations, and personnel next year.

Dan Koh is the president and CEO of the NOX Corporation. He says “We are actually growing a lot faster than our original plan and sales will continue to grow next year.”

The company opened its Fostoria plant in November of 2015 in the former Atlas Crankshaft facility on U.S. 23.