Odell Beckham Jr.: dealing with 6-8 week injury

Diamond Images/Getty Images(EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.) – New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. returned to practice Thursday, but says he isn’t sure when he can return to game action as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

“It felt good. It felt good just to be back out there,” Beckham said. “Something about — it’s just when you put that helmet on, it’s a different mode. When you put the helmet on and go out there and warm up and when we got to individuals, I was running routes. I was feeling pretty good.

“So, like I said, we’re definitely taking major strides in the right direction. It’s a matter of time.”

Beckham, who went down with the injury in the team’s second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, tested the ankle before Sunday’s game against the Cowboys but says he was not close to playing.

“I don’t really know how realistic it was,” Beckham said. “As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn’t there. It had been three weeks after the injury. It hasn’t even been a month since it happened. This is a six- to eight-week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get there, it just wasn’t enough time.”

The team says there is no timetable for his return.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.