ODOT Constructing Arch Under I-75, Talks About Next Steps In Widening Project

09/06/17 – 5:37 P.M.

ODOT is working on a metal archway underneath I-75 on Hancock County Road 223 by Walmart. Project Engineer Robert White said that this part of the widening project will help with flood mitigation.

Robert White

White also shared some of the upcoming plans to the project. He said that we can expect to see the State Route 224 ramps to close.

Robert White

White said that 12 should be open in October and 224 will close a week after that.