Ohio Attorney General’s Office Continues Investigation Into Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy

12/8/17 – 4:56 A.M.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is continuing an investigation into a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy. The Lima News Reports Ohio BCI has completed its investigation into Deputy Tony Recker. Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Lammers tells the newspaper BCI has turned its findings over the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Recker allegedly improperly used the state’s motor vehicle registration database and related computer programs.

Lammers says he asked for a special prosecutor in the case to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

