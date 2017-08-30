Ohio BCI Investigates Fraudulent Absentee Ballots In Hancock County

08/30/17 – 6:06 P.M.

The Hancock County Board of Elections believed they received three fraudulent absentee ballots last November. The Courier reports that the board determined the ballots were frauds and sent them to the prosecutor’s office. They sent the ballots to the sheriff’s office who then sent them to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

BCI said they exhausted all leads and the investigation is closed pending further information.