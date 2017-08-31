Ohio Could Legalize Marijuana But Monopolies Cause Concern

08/31/17 – 5:22 P.M.

Ohio could become the next state to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana. Ohio State Representative Robert Sprague was on WFIN and said that there are investors that want to create a monopoly.

Robert Sprague

He added that the state house of representatives is working to combat this. He said that there will be additional legislation called House Joint Resolution 4 put on the ballot to help break up monopolies.

Robert Sprague

Sprague said that the amendments to the Ohio Constitution will be side by side in this coming ballot.