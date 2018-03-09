Ohio Democratic Party Chair Talks About Party Revitalization And Governor’s Race

03/09/18 – 4:13 P.M.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper was on WFIN to talk about the revitalization of the Democratic party. He said that in order to strengthen the party they had to start locally.

David Peppe

Pepper said that they rebuilt the party from the bottom up. This has lead to there being a candidate in every race on the state level this year.

Pepper also talked about big topics for the race for the governor’s seat. Pepper said that Ohio’s performance has been declining and change is needed.

David Pepper

He said that it will come to who can bring changes to unemployment and education, as well as to make Ohio a strong competitor in 21st-century jobs. He argued that the Democratic Candidates offer this level of change while Republican candidates stand for the status quo.