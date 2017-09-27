Ohio Election Commission Did Not Notify Hancock Board Of Elections On Bateson Case Decision

09/27/17 – 6:21 P.M.

The Ohio Elections Commission decided not to take any action against the misfilings for Hancock County Commissioner Candidate William Bateson earlier this month. Hancock County Board of Elections chair Elizabeth Candler said that the board is upset at the lack of communication.

Elizabeth Candler

Candler said that commission should have shared their decision with the board. She added that they want to know why Bateson was cleared of the issues in his campaign report.