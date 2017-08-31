Ohio Elections Commission To Hear Complaint About Former Hancock County Commissioner Candidate

8/31/17 – 4:56 A.M.

The Ohio Elections Commission will hear a complaint involving a former Hancock County commissioner candidate next month. The Courier reports the Hancock County Board of Elections filed a complaint about William Batesons campaign expense reports. Bateson ran against Commissioner Mark Gazarek last fall.

Bateson tells the newspaper he would pay for some campaign expenses with a personal credit card instead of the Committee to Elect William Bateson for Commissioner’s checking account. Bateson says he kept receipts for what he bought with the credit cards.

The hearing is set for September 7 at 10 a.m. in Columbus.

