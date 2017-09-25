Ohio EPA Mandates Action Plan For Pandora Waste Water Lagoons

9/25/17 – 7:00 A.M.

The Ohio EPA is telling Pandora to get its waste water treatment lagoons in line with state regulations. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the EPA recently investigated a complaint about the lagoons discharging green tinted water into Riley Creek. An investigator says he found algae growth in both of the village’s lagoons.

Pandora must put together an action plan to prevent the incident from happening again. If the village doesn’t, it faces administrative or civil fines from the EPA.

Pandora’s village council hired a Michigan company to help reduce phosphorus levels in the lagoon system. The village plans to work with the company to get a compliance plan in place.