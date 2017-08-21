Ohio judge shot, injured in ambush-style attack outside courthouse

ABC News(STEUBENVILLE, Ohio) — A judge in Ohio underwent surgery after he was shot in an ambush-style attack outside a courthouse Monday morning, authorities said.

Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was shot and injured outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, after a suspect ran up to him and started shooting, Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said.

Steubenville city manager James Mavromatis told ABC News a probation officer returned fire.

The suspect died at the scene, Abdalla said.

“He’s shooting and shooting,” Abdalla said at a news conference. “He’s right up to the judge. And that’s when he fires another round and he shoved the judge over and then he takes off running towards his vehicle.”

The judge’s condition was not immediately clear, Mavromatis said.

“This individual laid in wait, for our judge, and … it just hurts. First thing on a Monday morning,” the sheriff said emotionally. “You have a judge shot in front of his courthouse, and that affected me. … This was ambush and attempted murder on our judge.”

“Thank God he’s not that good a shot,” the sheriff said.

Abdalla said a passenger in the man’s car is not considered a suspect at this time but is being questioned.

“He didn’t get out of the car,” Abdalla said. “Supposedly according to him, he wasn’t aware what this guy was going to do.”

The courthouse was closed until further notice, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assigned its special investigations, crime scene and cyber units to the investigation, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement.

DeWine added that he and his wife “are praying for Judge Bruzzese and his family at this difficult time.”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.