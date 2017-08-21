Ohio judge shot outside courthouse, 1 suspect dead and 1 in custody

ABC News(STEUBENVILLE, Ohio) — One suspect is dead and another is in custody after a judge was shot outside a courthouse in eastern Ohio this morning, a local official said.

Judge Frank Bruzzeze was shot outside the Jefferson County courthouse, Steubenville city manager James Mavromatis told ABC News. His condition was not immediately clear, Mavromatis added.

Mavromatis said a probation officer was among those who returned fire.

The courthouse has been closed for the day, Mavromatis said.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

