Ohio Logistics Building New Warehouse In Bowling Green

9/27/17 – 7:12 A.M.

A Findlay-based company is building a new facility in Bowling Green. The Sentinel-Tribune reports Ohio Logistics has plans for an $8.5 million warehouse and transportation building in the Wood-Bridge Business Park. The company is partnering with the WMOG/Mosser Group on the project.

Plans call for a 200,000 square foot building next to GKN Manufacturing. Ohio Logistics President Chuck Bills tells the newspaper the company plans to build two more 200,000-square-foot warehouse buildings in the future. He expects construction on the first building to finish in the spring of next year.

Bills says the company could hire up to 50 people within the next year.

MORE: Sentinel-Tribune