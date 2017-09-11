Ohio Means Jobs Will Help You Get Ready For That New Job

09/11/17 – 5:36 P.M.

Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County is working to help people get and keep jobs. Ohio Means Jobs’ Michelle Meyer said that they will even help you get to your job.

She said that this can be a big hurdle for some people looking for a job. She added that Ohio Means Jobs will also help pay for a bike if that will help someone get to work.

Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County wants you to land that job. OMJ’s Michelle Meyer said that that they can help you get things set up.

She added that they hold informational one on one meetings to help go over resumes and interviews. You can find more information on their services and job postings on their website at omjhancock.com