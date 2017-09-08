Ohio Schools Superintendent Stops In Findlay

9/8/17 – 5:00 A.M.

The superintendent of Ohio schools stopped in Findlay Thursday. The Courier reports Paolo DeMaria visited Glenwood Middle School to see a presentation from the Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County. CMC Director Stacy Shaw told DeMaria about the different ways mentors interact with kids in the district. She said mentors can help children build character and prepare for 21st-century careers.

DeMaria asked students questions about what they enjoy doing with their mentors. Answers ranged from cooking to playing trading card games.

Demaria added that mentoring programs are good for kids, and also give adults a better look at challenges students face.

