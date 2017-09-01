Ohio State Highway Patrol Reminding Drivers To Drive Sober

09/01/17 – 1:52 P.M.

The State Highway Patrol is cracking down on impaired driving for the holiday weekend. In a release, the patrol says that the will focus enforcement efforts on getting these drivers off of the roadways. Last year, there were 15 fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend that killed 15 people. Four of those fatalities were OVI related. OSHP made a total of 749 OVI arrests over the long weekend.

The enforcement efforts will last from now until late Monday evening.