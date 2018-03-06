Ohio Supreme Court Justice Stops In Findlay To Talk About Reading Legislature

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Finch made a quick visit in Findlay Monday. Finch said she doesnt try to interpret the law when she sees a case.

Judith French

She added that it is the legislative side to make and interpret the rules.

French stopped in Findlay after visiting students at area schools. She said that it is important to make trips around the state to meet those she represents. She will be running for re-election in 2020.